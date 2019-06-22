Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,522,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 525,274 shares.The stock last traded at $1.33 and had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 169.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,239,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 245,490 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 672,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 176,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

