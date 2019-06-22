Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Lowered to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kroger from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.45.

KR stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. Kroger has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine S. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,821.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher T. Hjelm sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,286,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,416 shares of company stock valued at $732,575 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,961 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 272,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 184,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

