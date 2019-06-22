Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

