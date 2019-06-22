Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Major Shareholder Sells $167,611,500.00 in Stock

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $167,611,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Laureate Education Inc has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.45. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAUR. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,023,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $2,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

