LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) Stock Rating Lowered by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

LTXB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Stephens cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.88 to $41.78 in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

Shares of LTXB opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.12). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $91.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $61,620.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $56,039.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $181,209. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 713,995 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.