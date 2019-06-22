Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,068,100 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 1,929,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.56. 457,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,058. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $759.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,009 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,362,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,161,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

