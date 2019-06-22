MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,534,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 1,170,768 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $16.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $799.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 256.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,463,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,252,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,198,000 after buying an additional 176,135 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,283,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after buying an additional 292,860 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 246,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 206,408.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,100,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 1,100,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

