Maincoin Price Tops $0.0052 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 67% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Maincoin has traded up 78.3% against the dollar. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Maincoin has a market cap of $611,106.00 and $50,809.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $768.31 or 0.07184922 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00034679 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000260 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013396 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,565,385 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

