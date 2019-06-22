Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $18.89

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $18.89. Matador Resources shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 143,999 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, President Matthew V. Hairford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley M. Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,160. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,453.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 634,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 593,768 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

