Michael Gene Barnes Purchases 3,700 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $23,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,966,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,315.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 11,944 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,636.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 11,533 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,580.54.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,042 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,262.50.

On Monday, June 10th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,117 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,812.42.

On Friday, June 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 6,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,194.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 13,826 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $85,444.68.

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 10,625 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,812.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 21,464 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,715.76.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 7,895 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,633.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 12,941 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,587.15.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $6.35 on Friday. Tiptree Inc has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tiptree by 418.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tiptree by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 160,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 95,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

