Michael P. Landy Buys 1,125 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) CEO Michael P. Landy acquired 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $16,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael P. Landy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Michael P. Landy purchased 152 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998.80.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael P. Landy purchased 156 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003.04.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

