Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 46,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 403,249 shares.The stock last traded at $13.77 and had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCRN. ValuEngine raised Milacron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.52 million. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Milacron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Milacron by 370.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 78,712 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Milacron by 214.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Milacron by 454.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Milacron in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Milacron in the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

About Milacron (NYSE:MCRN)

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

