National Grid (LON:NG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 899 ($11.75) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 909.69 ($11.89).

LON:NG opened at GBX 847.10 ($11.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. This represents a yield of 3.8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In other National Grid news, insider Peter Gershon acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £484,200 ($632,693.06).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

