National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded National Western Life Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NWLI stock opened at $254.76 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $252.49 and a 52-week high of $335.00. The firm has a market cap of $940.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $217.91 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Western Life Group by 180.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 5,320.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in National Western Life Group by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

