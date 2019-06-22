Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

NCI opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Navigant Consulting has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $919.92 million, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $186.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

