Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $17.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 1,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $32,806.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 60,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $795,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

