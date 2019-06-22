Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. ValuEngine cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $60,481.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,949 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,350. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Kresge Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,014,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,723,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.