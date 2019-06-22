Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) rose 14.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 927,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 434,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

UEPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $208.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 4,089.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 133,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

