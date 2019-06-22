NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. NN has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $378.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. NN had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.86 million. Research analysts predict that NN will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. NN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

In other NN news, Director David Floyd acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Robert Atkinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NN by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 70,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NN by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in NN by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,964,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NN by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 261,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NN by 19.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,141,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,729 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

