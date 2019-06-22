Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $104.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.20.

NTRS stock opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,444,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,577,366,000 after buying an additional 517,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,047,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,174,248,000 after buying an additional 204,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,009,000 after buying an additional 394,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

