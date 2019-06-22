Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OBLN. ValuEngine cut Obalon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Obalon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut Obalon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.04.

NASDAQ OBLN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

