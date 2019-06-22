Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $11.59. 187,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 48,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several research firms recently commented on OBSV. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 price objective on Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Obseva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $489.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Analysts expect that Obseva SA will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Obseva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Obseva by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Obseva during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Obseva during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Obseva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

