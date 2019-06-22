Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.77.

OBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

OBE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.53. 43,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,960. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$10.71.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

