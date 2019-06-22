Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of OII stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $493.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Witland J. Jr. Leblanc sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $54,758.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TVR Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. TVR Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,614,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,529,000 after acquiring an additional 262,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

