Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.75 ($26.45) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.60 ($25.11).

TEG stock opened at €20.60 ($23.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €18.56 ($21.58) and a fifty-two week high of €22.48 ($26.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

