One Liberty Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $617.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $85,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $123,030.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,724 shares of company stock worth $284,711 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

