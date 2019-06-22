Oppenheimer Analysts Give Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) a $68.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $49.13 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

BHVN stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 88,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $5,189,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,843,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 138,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,586 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

