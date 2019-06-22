Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of SIX opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.63 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,851 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

