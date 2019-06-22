Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has $55.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of ORCL opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $5,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,787,324.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,500 shares of company stock valued at $38,885,825 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

