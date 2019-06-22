Orazio John S. D Sells 3,000 Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Orazio John S. D sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of -0.29. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Equities analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 81,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RGC Resources by 526.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 142,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

