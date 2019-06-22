Pareteum’s (TEUM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We recently spoke with a key customer that attributes much of its success to Pareteum, and sees the ability to scale to several million subscribers on the TEUM platform. Pareteum continues to add senior managers with deep software and comm experience, including the recent head of service delivery. Last week we hosted a management call as well. We believe TEUM continues to set conservative guidance.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pareteum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of Pareteum stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Pareteum has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pareteum by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,232,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 996,618 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pareteum during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pareteum by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 376,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Pareteum during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pareteum by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 594,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 305,977 shares during the period.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

