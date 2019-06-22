Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Inspired Energy stock opened at GBX 14.30 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.10 million and a PE ratio of 28.60. Inspired Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22.25 ($0.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

Get Inspired Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.46 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

About Inspired Energy

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.