Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WMH. Barclays dropped their price target on William Hill from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 252.64 ($3.30).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of WMH stock opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.90) on Thursday. William Hill has a 52 week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 315.10 ($4.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.