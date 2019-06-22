Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Shares Up 9.4%

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) shot up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. 301,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 191,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on PIR. ValuEngine raised Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $57.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.92%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 38.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 550.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,135,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR)

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.