Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Power Integrations had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $89.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $66,886.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,001.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,147. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 56.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 405,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.