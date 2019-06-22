Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Leerink Swann cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.94 million. Premier had a net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,877,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,515.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 980.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

