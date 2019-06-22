Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Insider Acquires $873,899.26 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) insider John F. Barry purchased 137,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $873,899.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,218,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,646,735.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.48 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.14%.

Several research firms have commented on PSEC. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,775.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,685,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 234,288 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 107,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 105,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 91,352 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

