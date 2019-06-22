Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 38.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PB. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

NYSE PB opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $430,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 90,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

