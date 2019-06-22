Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 32.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5,698.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

