Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,759,100 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 7,130,000 shares. Approximately 23.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 710,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of NYSE QHC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 580,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,620. The company has a market cap of $41.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.21. Quorum Health has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.87 million. Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 248.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quorum Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on QHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Quorum Health in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quorum Health during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Restructuring Capital Associates LP raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 387.8% during the 4th quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates LP now owns 732,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 582,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

