R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCM. BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of RCM opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 0.04. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $275.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 118.28% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $48,040.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at $48,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 244.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 147,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 47.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 108,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,501.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

