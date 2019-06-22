RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RANJY. Zacks Investment Research cut RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RANJY opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.91.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

