Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Rent-A-Center from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.62 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

