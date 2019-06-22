Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,316,800 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 2,988,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 3,185,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $126,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,101 shares of company stock worth $407,526 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

