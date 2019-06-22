ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $491,999.76 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $491,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,200 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $467,670.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,285 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $438,312.65.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $123.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.82 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $756,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $3,681,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 199,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

