Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Downgraded by Ifs Securities

Ifs Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMTI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

RMTI opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.09% and a negative return on equity of 144.07%. The company had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Richmond bought 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,163.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Richmond bought 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $32,807.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,628.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 194.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 2.8% in the first quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 225,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 5,456.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

