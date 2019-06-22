Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDSA. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,785 ($36.39) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,976.54 ($38.89).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 2,584 ($33.76) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The stock has a market cap of $214.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.