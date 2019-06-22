ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Societe Generale upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 46,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,964. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.33.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

