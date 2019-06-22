RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) Short Interest Up 7.3% in May

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,324,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 2,165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RTW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 114,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. RTW Retailwinds has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $125.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). RTW Retailwinds had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Analysts expect that RTW Retailwinds will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IPC Nycg LLC acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,482,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 4.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,024,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,919,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,966,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,136,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTW. Roth Capital downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

