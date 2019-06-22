Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $27.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,640 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,408. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 2.17.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

